January 12, 2022 - 6:03pm

Genesee County Chamber of Commerce announces 2021 award recipients

posted by Press Release in genesee county, Milestones, chamber of commerce awards, The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.

Press Release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 50th Annual Awards Ceremony & the 2021 Award Recipients. This year’s ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Batavia Downs Gaming, 8315 Park Rd., Batavia. This is the county’s premier event that honors businesses and individuals for their achievements in business, community service and volunteerism. Tickets are $50.00 per person or a table of 8 for $360.00. The evening begins at 5:00pm with hors O’euvres, entrée tables & cash bar.

The Awards Program starts at 7:00pm. We are honored to announce the following award recipients:

This year’s honorees are:

Business of the Year: Valle Jewelers
Agricultural Business of the Year: Alleghany Farm Services
Entrepreneurial Business of the Year: Batavia MuckdChamber of Commerogs Baseball
Geneseean of the Year: Jay Lazarony

To purchase tickets, contact Kelly J. Bermingham at 585-343-7440, ext. 1026 or email [email protected]

