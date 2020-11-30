Genesee County COVID-19 update: 127 new cases since Wednesday, one death reported

Press release:

New Positives – Includes partial data from after 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, and partial data from Sunday. Due to the high number of cases from the long weekend, we are finalizing the data and will have it updated along with the charts tomorrow.

Genesee County received 127 new positive cases of COVID-19. Complete details of the new cases will be included in tomorrow’s press briefing. Fifteen of the new positive individuals are residents at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia and seven of the new positive individuals are from the Batavia VA Medical Center. Twelve of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Genesee County is saddened to report a community member who was positive for COVID-19 passed away. The individual was over the age of 65. To protect the individual’s privacy we will not be reporting any further information. Our deepest condolences to this person’s family and friends on their loss during this very difficult time.

Orleans County received 36 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside Albion, Barre, Gaines, Clarendon, Kendall Murray, Ridgeway and Shelby.

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Three of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.

Thirty-seven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Three of the new positive cases were recovered prior to the health department receiving the test results and are included in the recovered data.

One of the new positive cases is an inmate at the Albion Correctional Facility.

Due to the backlog of positive cases we will add the updated charts to the Tuesday, Dec. 1st briefing.

A reminder the numbers listed as positive/active are current community cases. The recovered numbers are only for community cases and do not include non-county-regulated facilities. The total positive cases includes community active/positive, community recovered and all those from non-county-regulated facilities.

Business Reminder: It is important to periodically review your Business Safety Plan that was developed earlier on in the pandemic. As part of the plan businesses were encouraged to develop contact sheets for all patrons to assist with contact tracing in the event of a potential COVID-19 exposure. This will help in investigations and will limit the necessity of press releases which will help limit potential spread.

We can’t stress enough the importance to limit time with non-household members. Continue to do your best to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the flu by frequently washing/sanitizing your hands, wear a mask/face-covering over your mouth and nose when out in public and keep at least 6 feet from non-household members. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance.