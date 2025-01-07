Genesee County Democratic Committee seeks interested candidates for 2025 election

Press Release:

The Genesee County Democratic Committee (GCDC) actively seeks individuals who want to serve their community. We invite those interested in running for office, becoming an election inspector, joining the Democratic Committee, or simply learning more about the Democratic Party in Genesee County to connect with us. We are here to provide

support and guidance.

Anyone can run for office — and we are committed to showing you how. All it takes is a dedication to service and a willingness to work hard. Whether your passion lies in lowering taxes, protecting the environment, or shaping the future, we want to hear from you.

The GCDC is currently seeking candidates for the following positions:

- Genesee County District Attorney

- Genesee County Legislature Districts:

- District 1: Alabama and Oakfield

- District 3: Pembroke and Darien

- District 5: LeRoy

- District 7: City of Batavia Wards 1 & 6

- District 9: City of Batavia Wards 4 & 5

- City of Batavia – 3 At-Large council seats

- Town of Alabama – 2 Council seats

- Town of Alexander – 2 Council Seats, Town Clerk

- Town of Batavia – Supervisor, Clerk, 1 Justice, 2 Council seats, Highway Superintendent

- Town of Bergen – Supervisor, 2 Council seats

- Town of Bethany – 2 Justices, 2 Council seats

- Town of Byron – Supervisor, Clerk, 2 Council seats, Highway Superintendent

- Town of Darien – Clerk, 2 Council seats

- Town of Elba – Supervisor, 2 Council seats

- Town of Le Roy – 1 Justice, 2 Council seats

- Town of Pavilion – 2 Council seats

- Town of Pembroke – 1 Town Justice, 2 Council seats

- Town of Stafford – Clerk, 2 Council seats, Highway Superintendent

Make a Difference in Your Community.

For more information, please visit our website at geneseenydemocrats.org or contact us via

email at geneseenydemocrats@gmail.com.