Genesee County Fair princess/queen pageant set for July 19 and 21

Press Release:

As the Genesee County Fair approaches, anticipation rises for the annual Princess/Queen Pageant, scheduled to take place on July 19 and 21 at the fairgrounds in Batavia.

The pageant, a highlight of the fair, offers participants a unique opportunity for personal growth and development while also opening doors to significant educational and career prospects. Moreover, it serves as a vital platform for agricultural representation, fostering a positive impact on both individuals and their communities.

Participants in the pageant receive complimentary entry to the fair, granting them access to a plethora of engaging activities and exhibits. The event itself comprises several components, including delivering a speech, showcasing a talent, and fielding questions from a panel of judges. Additionally, contestants have the honor of joining the fair's parade, further enriching their experience.

For those interested in participating, applications are available by emailing geneseecountyfair.pageat.ny@gmail.com.