Genesee County fairgrounds hosting 6th annual GLOW With Your Hands September 24

Manufacturing is coming back to the Genesee County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, September 24. Since its inception in 2019, the program has welcomed over 5,000 students. This year’s event features over 1,000 students from 30 school districts across the GLOW region arriving at the fairgrounds for the day-long career exploration event.

Over 70 businesses will provide hands-on activities and simulations in the advanced manufacturing, agriculture, food production, skilled trades sectors as well as the various branches of the military. Students will have the opportunity to learn about career opportunities in their own backyard that offer good-paying opportunities immediately after high school graduation.

“Collaboration between educators, workforce experts, and local companies have created a workforce development blueprint that is connecting our students to in-demand careers right here in the GLOW Region,” said Karyn Winters, GLOW With Your Hands Co-Chair. “The thousands of students that have experienced GLOW With Your Hands leave with a profound understanding of the opportunities and pathways available to good-paying, hands-on careers.”

Platinum Sponsors LandPro Equipment, National Grid, and Rochester Davis-Fetch lead dozens of event supporters bringing hands-on experiences students look forward to participating in annually.

Among the new companies attending for the first time include Lakeland Concrete Products, a construction company based in Lima, IK Systems, a leading supplier of integrated surveillance & security systems out of Victor, and Zoldaz, a trucking contractor in Alden.

“Various groups and organizations are working collaboratively to help alleviate workforce shortages in the GLOW region, which is a national phenomenon,” said Angela Grouse, GLOW With Your Hands Co-Chair. “Private sector investment by companies across the region continues to flourish resulting in a strong demand by employers to fill jobs as a result of this growth.”

For more information about GLOW With Your Hands, visit glowwithyourhands.com.