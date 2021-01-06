January 6, 2021 - 5:19pm
Genesee County gets 53 new positive coronavirus cases today
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus, notify.
Press release:
Data update for Jan. 6, 2021:
- Genesee County received 53 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- Forty-seven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twenty-five of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Sixteen of the new positive cases are residents at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.
- Seven of the new positive cases are residents at the LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
- Two of the new positive cases are residents at Genesee Senior Living.
- One of the new positive cases is a resident at the New York State Veterans’ Home at Batavia.
- We are saddened to report the COVID-related deaths of two residents, one whom resided at Genesee Senior Living and one whom resided at the LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility. Both of the individuals were over 65 years old. We will not be releasing any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of these individuals during this difficult time.
- Orleans County received 34 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon).
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.
- Six of the individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Forty-two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Seventeen of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- We removed one individual from yesterday’s total due to the person is not a resident of Orleans County.