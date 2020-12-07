Genesee County has 130 positive COVID-19 cases reported since Friday

Press release:

Data update covering the weekend and today until 2 p.m.:

Genesee County received 130 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Bethany, Byron, Darien, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield, Pavilion, Pembroke and Stafford. The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. Thirty-eight of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list. Twenty of the positive individuals are hospitalized. Two of the new positive individuals are residents at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia, one is a resident at the NYS Veterans Home, and one is at the VA Medical Center. We received notification of three deaths. One is a resident at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia. Two of the deaths were community members. All three individuals were over the age of 65. To protect the individual and their family we will not be releasing any further information. We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this community member during this very difficult time.



Orleans County received 32 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Carlton, Clarendon, Gaines, Kendall, Murray, Yates, Ridgeway and Shelby.

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s 70s and 80s.

Four of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.

Twenty of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Nine of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

