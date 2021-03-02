Genesee County has 15 new COVID-19 cases today

Data Update –

Genesee County received 15 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

Twenty-six of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Three of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center.

Orleans County received four new positive cases of COVID-19.