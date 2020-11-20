Genesee County has 17 new positive COVID-19 cases today

Press release:

As of 2 p.m.:

Genesee County received 17 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Batavia, Darien, Elba and Le Roy. One of the new positive individuals is a resident at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia. The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s. One of the individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. Nineteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list. Eight of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.



Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.

The new positive case resides in Barre.

The individual is in their 0-19s.

The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.

Twenty-nine of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.