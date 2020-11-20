Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

November 20, 2020 - 4:10pm

Genesee County has 17 new positive COVID-19 cases today

posted by Press Release in news, notify, covid-19, coronavirus.

Press release:

As of 2 p.m.:

  • Genesee County received 17 new positive cases of COVID-19.
    • The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Batavia, Darien, Elba and Le Roy. 
    • One of the new positive individuals is a resident at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia.
    • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.
    • One of the individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Nineteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
    • Eight of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
  • Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
  • The new positive case resides in Barre.
  • The individual is in their 0-19s.
  • The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
  • Twenty-nine of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Calendar

November 2020

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button