November 20, 2020 - 4:10pm
Genesee County has 17 new positive COVID-19 cases today
Press release:
As of 2 p.m.:
- Genesee County received 17 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Batavia, Darien, Elba and Le Roy.
- One of the new positive individuals is a resident at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.
- One of the individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Nineteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Eight of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Barre.
- The individual is in their 0-19s.
- The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Twenty-nine of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.