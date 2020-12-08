Genesee County has 21 new positive COVID-19 cases today and two deaths

Press release:

Data Update:

Genesee County received 21 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in Batavia, Bergen, Bethany, Byron, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield and Pembroke. The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and 70s. Fifty-seven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list. Seventeen of the positive individuals are hospitalized. We received notification of two deaths of community members. Both of the individuals were over the age of 65. To protect the individual and their family we will not be releasing any further information. We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this community member during this very difficult time.



Orleans County received 23 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Clarendon, Gaines, Kendall, Murray, Yates, Ridgeway and Shelby.

The individuals are in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Two of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.

Twenty of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Six of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

We are saddened to report the COVID-related community death of an Orleans County resident who was over the age of 65. We will not be releasing any further information to protect the individual and their family. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this community member during this very difficult time.