Genesee County has 22 new coronavirus cases since Friday, IT issues delay release of some data

Press release:

Genesee County reporting 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 from the weekend and today. The County is having IT issues and the breakdown will be updated as soon as the issue is fixed, hopefully in the next day.

The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

One of the new positive individuals was a resident of the NYS Veterans Home.

Orleans County reporting 30 new positive cases of COVID-19.