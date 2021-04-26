April 26, 2021 - 5:43pm
Genesee County has 22 new coronavirus cases since Friday, IT issues delay release of some data
Press release:
Genesee County reporting 22 new positive cases of COVID-19 from the weekend and today. The County is having IT issues and the breakdown will be updated as soon as the issue is fixed, hopefully in the next day.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- One of the new positive individuals was a resident of the NYS Veterans Home.
Orleans County reporting 30 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 80s.
- Three of the current positive individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive
- Thirty-eight of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Two of the new positive individuals are inmates at the Albion Correctional Facility.
