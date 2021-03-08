March 8, 2021 - 4:56pm
Genesee County has 25 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirua.
Data Update – including weekend data:
- Genesee County received 25 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 90s.
- Twenty-six of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Four of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new positive individuals is a resident of the New York State Veterans' Home at Batavia.
- One of the new positive individuals is an inmate at the Buffalo Federal Detention Center.
Orleans County received 11 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their, 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s and 70s.
- One of the newly positive individuals was under mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Thirteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- One of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.
Comments