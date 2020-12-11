December 11, 2020 - 4:25pm
Genesee County has 31 new positive COVID-19 cases today
Press release:
Data Update:
- Genesee County received 31 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Batavia, Bergen, Byron, Darien, Le Roy, Oakfield, Pembroke and Stafford.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.
- Forty-two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twenty-two of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 21 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Carlton, Clarendon, Gaines, Murray, Yates, Ridgeway and Shelby.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.
- Nine of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Fourteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new cases is a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
- One of the new cases is an inmate at the Orleans Correctional Facility.