Genesee County has 32 new coronavirus cases since Friday

Press release:

New data format: We will be reporting the total number of positive cases, ages, number of active cases / mandatory isolation and on Fridays we will include the NYS Fatality Data.

We will no longer be reporting by region, facility data, negative and recovered numbers.

Hospitalizations and ages of new positive individuals will be reported in the narrative.

The total age breakdown and potential community exposure risks will continue to be posted on our websites. The data reporting chart will also include the Finger Lakes COVID Vaccination Hub updates on vaccination in both total number and percentage.

Genesee County is reporting 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.

Five of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Orleans County is reporting 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday.