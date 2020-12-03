Genesee County has 32 new coronavirus cases today, one nursing home death

Press release:

We can’t stress enough the importance to limit time with non-household members. Continue to do your best to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the flu by frequently washing/sanitizing your hands, wear a mask/face-covering over your mouth and nose when out in public and keep at least 6 feet from non-household members. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and contact your primary care provider for guidance.

As of 4 p.m. Dec. 3

Genesee County received 32 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield, Pavilion, Pembroke and Stafford.

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Thirty-two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Sixteen of the positive individuals are hospitalized.

One of the new positive individuals is a resident at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia.

One of the previously reported individuals at the VA Medical center is not a current patient and has been removed from the facility count.

We received notification of the death of a resident at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia. The resident is over the age of 65. To protect the individual and their family we will not be releasing any further information. We express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this community member during this very difficult time.

Orleans County received 21 new positive cases of COVID-19.