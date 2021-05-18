Genesee County has 36 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

Press release:

​​Data Update – Covering May 14 -- May 18

Genesee County reporting 36 new positive cases of COVID-19. The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. Nine of the current positive individuals are hospitalized. Twenty-six of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.



Orleans County reporting 20 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

One of the current positive individuals is hospitalized.

Thirty-eight of the previous positive individuals have completed their 10-day isolation and have been removed from mandatory isolation.

************************************************************************

Masking

As of May 19, New York State will be following the CDC guidance which has determined it is safe for the majority of those who are fully vaccinated (two weeks after final vaccination) to not have to wear masks in most cases indoors and outside.

Those who are not fully vaccinated, choose not to be vaccinated and/or are immunocompromised, work or attend Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes and healthcare settings will continue to follow the State’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines regarding masking until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.

The Department of Health strongly recommends masks in indoor settings where vaccination status of individuals is unknown. Mask requirements by businesses must adhere to all applicable federal and state laws and regulations.

This recommendation will apply across commercial settings, including retail, food services, offices, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services, among other settings.

Vaccine Update

Anyone 12 and older is now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Currently only the Pfizer vaccine is allowed for those who are 12-17 years old.

All vaccination clinics are for both first and second doses for Moderna and Pfizer brands on a "First Come, First Served" basis. Some clinics have walk-in (generally Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and some are by appointment only (generally Pfizer).

Please note making an appointment for any of the clinics will help save you time and make sure there is vaccine available for you.

For GO Health Department-run clinics use this link for updated clinics: https://bit.ly/GOHealthVaccination

For general clinic locations, including pharmacies use the www.vaccines.gov link.