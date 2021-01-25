Local Matters

January 25, 2021 - 4:22pm

Genesee County has 67 new positive coronavirus cases

posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.

Data Update –

  • Genesee County received 67 new positive cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday, Jan. 22.
    • The new positive cases reside in the:
      • West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
      • Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) 
      • East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
  • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. 
  • Correction: The following case was double counted and has been retracted from today’s data; Case in his/her 20s from Bergen. 
  • One hundred and 30 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.  
  • Twenty-four of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
  • Four of the new positive cases are residents of the Batavia VA Medical Center.

Orleans County received 33 new positive cases of COVID-19.​

  • The positive cases reside in the:
    • West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
    • Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
    • East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
  • The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.
  • Six of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
  • Sixty-six of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
  • Nine of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Upcoming

