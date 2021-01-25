January 25, 2021 - 4:22pm
Genesee County has 67 new positive coronavirus cases
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Data Update –
- Genesee County received 67 new positive cases of COVID-19 since the last report on Friday, Jan. 22.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- Correction: The following case was double counted and has been retracted from today’s data; Case in his/her 20s from Bergen.
- One hundred and 30 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Twenty-four of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Four of the new positive cases are residents of the Batavia VA Medical Center.
Orleans County received 33 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s.
- Six of the new positive individuals were on quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Sixty-six of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Nine of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.