December 31, 2020 - 5:32pm
Genesee County has 75 new positive COVID-19 cases since yesterday
Press release:
Data Update – Please note the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments will be closed for the New Year’s Day holiday, Friday, Jan. 1 and will not be updating data until Monday afternoon.
We thank each of you for your encouragement, assistance, diligence during this very extraordinary year. We look forward to continuing to provide updated health information and wish each of you a safe, healthy and Happy New Year!
We encourage everyone to limit their time in public and to celebrate virtually with family and friends who don’t live with you.
- Genesee County received 75 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- Eighty-three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Seven of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Four of the new positive cases are residents at LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.
- Please note there was a miscount for reporting the deaths yesterday. There are 29 COVID-19 related deaths in Genesee County, not 30.
- Orleans County received 34 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon).
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.
- 5 of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 24 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- 13 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- We are saddened to report the death of one of our community members. The individual was under 65 years old. We will not report any other details out of respect for the person and their family. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this person during this very difficult time.