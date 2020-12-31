Genesee County has 75 new positive COVID-19 cases since yesterday

Press release:

Data Update – Please note the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments will be closed for the New Year’s Day holiday, Friday, Jan. 1 and will not be updating data until Monday afternoon .

We thank each of you for your encouragement, assistance, diligence during this very extraordinary year. We look forward to continuing to provide updated health information and wish each of you a safe, healthy and Happy New Year!

We encourage everyone to limit their time in public and to celebrate virtually with family and friends who don’t live with you.

Genesee County received 75 new positive cases of COVID-19. The new positive cases reside in the: West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke) Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

Eighty-three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Seven of the positive individuals are hospitalized.

Four of the new positive cases are residents at LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility.

Please note there was a miscount for reporting the deaths yesterday. There are 29 COVID-19 related deaths in Genesee County, not 30.

​