August 14, 2020 - 4:13pm
Genesee County has one new case of COVID-19
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Elba.
- The positive individual is in their 60s.
- The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Thirteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Three of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Six new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.