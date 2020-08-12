August 12, 2020 - 4:12pm
Genesee County has one new COVID-19 case
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Batavia.
- The positive individual is in their 20s.
- The individual was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Zero of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Three new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Two of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Five new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.