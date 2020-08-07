August 7, 2020 - 5:54pm
Genesee County has three new cases of COVID-19
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received three new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Batavia and Pembroke.
- Two of the positive individuals are in their 20s and one is in their 40s.
- The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Five of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Sixteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received no new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Sixteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.