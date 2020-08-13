August 13, 2020 - 4:50pm
Genesee County has two new cases of COVID-19
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received two new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Le Roy.
- One of the positive individuals is under age 20 and one of the individuals is in their 20s.
- The individual were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Fourteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Two of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Eight new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.