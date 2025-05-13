Genesee County Health Department seeks cat and owner after bite incident in Batavia Cemetery

Press Release:

The Genesee County Health Department is seeking information about the location of a cat and its owner following a cat bite incident on Thursday, May 8 around 6 p.m. The incident occurred in the Batavia Cemetery (65 Harvester Avenue in Batavia) directly across the street from The Harvester Center.

The cat involved in the incident was running free in the cemetery. It was described as a grey tiger cat of average size with medium-length hair, wearing a collar with two tags-one blue and one black.

The health department would like to locate the cat as soon as possible to confirm that it is healthy. This would indicate that the rabies virus would not have been transmitted at the time of the bite.

If you have information about the location of the cat and its owner, please contact the Genesee County Health Department at 585-344-2580 ext. 5555.