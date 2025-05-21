Genesee County honors fallen officers during National Police Week

Press Release:

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as National Police Week. National Police Week honors law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and recognizes the service and sacrifice of all law enforcement professionals.

The Genesee County Legislature issued a proclamation to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at last night’s meeting recognizing May 11–17, as National Police Week. The lights on the Old County Courthouse cupola have been changed to blue to acknowledge this week.

Law enforcement officers are always prepared to respond and aid our residents, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This week honors all those in the law enforcement profession for the countless hours each officer dedicates to the community in which they serve.

This year, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and other members of the Office traveled to Washington, DC, to participate in National Police Week events which include the 37 th Annual Candlelight Vigil and to Stand Watch for the Fallen at the National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial. This year, Sergeant Thomas A. Sanfratello was approved to be engraved on the memorial wall and join fallen Deputy Frank G. Bordonaro and Constable William H. Johnson.

Thank you to the Batavia Police Department Officers who made the trip in support of Sergeant Sanfratello and the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. The National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial is open to the public 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“As Sheriff, I am honored every day to serve alongside the brave men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting our communities. During National Police Week, we take time to remember and pay tribute to the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their courage, commitment, and service will never be forgotten,” stated Sheriff Joseph Graff. “I am incredibly proud of the deputies in our Office and all law enforcement officers across the country. Their professionalism, integrity, and selfless dedication are the foundation of public safety.”