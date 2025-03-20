Genesee County Interagency Council announces $1K scholarship for fall 2025 semester

Press Release:

The Genesee County Interagency Council is pleased to announce that we will be offering a $1000 scholarship for the fall 2025 semester. Those eligible will be students living in Genesee County and attending Genesee Community College; in good academic standing, and majoring in Human Services, Alcohol and Substance Abuse Studies or Psychology OR High School Seniors living in and attending high school in Genesee County; in good academic standing, and majoring in Human Services, Alcohol and Substance Abuse Studies, Social Work, Sociology or Psychology ONLY.

Because the goal of this scholarship is to support those students who have a strong drive to contribute to the field of Human Services, special consideration will be given to those students who have already demonstrated a commitment to the field through their employment, volunteer, academic, and/or extracurricular pursuits.

Completed applications must be received by Friday, May 9. The awardee will be notified by phone by June 6. The award will be presented at our June 18 picnic meeting at Dewitt Recreation Area (detailed information will be provided during phone notification).

We look forward to having the opportunity to support a Genesee Community College student in their pursuit of a degree in the field of Human Services. Please feel free to contact Kari Heidemann, Scholarship Committee member, at 716-550-0934 should you have any questions.