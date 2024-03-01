Genesee County Interagency Council announces scholarship opportunity

Press Release:

Genesee County Interagency Council Inc. is pleased to announce that we will be offering a $1,000 scholarship for the Fall 2024 semester.

Those eligible to apply:

High School Seniors living in and attending a high school in Genesee County (including those home-schooled)

Who are enrolling in a Junior College or University and majoring in Human Services, Social Work, Alcohol and Substance Abuse Studies, Sociology, or Psychology.

Genesee Community College Student living in Genesee County and currently majoring in Human Services, Social Work, Alcohol and Substance Abuse Studies, Sociology, or Psychology.

Who are remaining at G.C.C or transferring to a 4-year university

Because the goal of this scholarship is to support those students who have a strong drive to contribute to the field of Human Services, special consideration will be given to those students in good academic standing, who have already demonstrated a commitment to the field through their employment, volunteer, academic, and/or extracurricular pursuits.

Completed applications must be received by Friday, May 3. The awardee will be notified by phone by June 3. The award will be presented at our June picnic meeting at Dewitt Park Recreation Area (detailed information will be provided during phone notification).

We look forward to having the opportunity to support a Genesee County student in their pursuit of a degree in the field of Human Services.

Please call Kari Heidemann (Scholarship Chair) for an application and more information at 716-550-0934.