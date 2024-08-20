Genesee County Interagency Council awards $1,000 Scholarship to Le Roy High School graduate

Press Release:

Genesee County Interagency Council presented a $1000 educational scholarship to Le Roy High School graduate Kenna MacKenzie. Kenna plans to study Psychology at SUNY Geneseo this fall.

Scholarship applications were accepted from all Genesee County High Schools. Applicants were required to be in good academic standing, and majoring in the fields of Human Services, Social Work, Sociology, or Psychology.

The mission of Genesee County Interagency Council is to create fellowship and understanding among community human service agencies. The council helps to identify community issues and encourages development of resolutions.

For more information about Genesee County Interagency Council please contact President Lisa Smith at (585) 344-2042 ext. 4237 or email Lisa at Lisa.Smith@ geneseeny.gov