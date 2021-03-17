Local Matters

March 17, 2021 - 5:09pm

Genesee County is part of statewide STOP-DWI crackdown now through Sunday

posted by Press Release in STOP-DWI, news, St. Patrick's Day, impaired driving crackdown.

Press release:

The Genesee County STOP-DWI coordinator has announced that the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Batavia Police Department and the Village of Le Roy Police Department will participate in a special enforcement effort to crackdown on impaired driving.

The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown efforts started on Tuesday March 16 and ends on Sunday, March 21.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend is a notoriously deadly period for impaired driving due to the number of celebrations and drivers on the road. New York State Police, County Sheriffs and municipal law enforcement agencies will be out in force in this across the board effort to reduce the number of alcohol related injuries and deaths.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have made great strides in reducing the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. 

“Have a Plan” to find a safe ride because impaired driving is completely preventable – all it takes is a little planning. Visit www.stopdwi.org for more information and may the luck of the Irish be with you.

