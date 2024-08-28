Genesee County Jail now open and operational

Press Release:

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. is pleased to announce that the new Genesee County Jail is now open, occupied and operational.

This morning, Wednesday, August 28, 2024, all 74 inmates currently committed to the Genesee County Jail at 14 West Main Street in the City of Batavia were transferred to the newly constructed, state of the art, Genesee County Jail located at 3839 West Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia.

The transition to the new jail facility went seamlessly thanks to the dedication and detailed preparation by the Genesee County Corrections' personnel in cooperation with numerous Genesee County Officials.

Assisting with the move this morning were deputies from the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and officers from the

Batavia Police Department, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Genesee County Facilities Management, Genesee County Information Technology Department, Genesee County Department of Public Works, and the New York State Commission of Corrections.

Sheriff Sheron said, "This project has been a monumental endeavor, I wish to extend our sincere appreciation to everyone that contributed to bringing it to function."