Genesee County Legislature, Sheriff Graff recognize National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

Press Release:

In 1991, a formal Congressional resolution acknowledged the vital role that telecommunicators play in emergency situations by proclaiming the second week in April as a week of annual recognition in their honor. National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week is a time to thank these men and women who have dedicated their lives to serving the public.

Genesee County Sheriff Joseph M. Graff, along with the Genesee County Legislature and all emergency first responders, recognize these public safety professionals for their continued dedication, professionalism, and commitment to public service. The Genesee County Legislature issued a proclamation recognizing April 13 – 19, as National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week.

Emergency Services 9-1-1 Dispatchers are there 24/7, 365 days a year for police, fire and emergency medical personnel and the public in time of need. Many people do not think about these seemingly nameless, faceless individuals until they experience actual emergencies themselves. In many instances, Dispatchers make the difference between life and death.

Typically, over 80,000 events are dispatched yearly, a daily average of 219, and over 100,000 telephone calls are handled, which is an average of 273 calls per day. The Genesee County Emergency Services Dispatch Center is comprised of 23 men and women who dispatch to 5 local police agencies, the New York State Police, 19 fire departments/Emergency Management Service, 3 ambulance services, as well as 41 other local, county, regional, state, and federal agencies.

“As we recognize National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week, I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to our emergency dispatchers. You are the calm voice in the chaos, the steady hand guiding help when seconds matter most. Your dedication, professionalism, and compassion often go unseen, but your impact is felt in every life you help protect and every crisis you help resolve. On behalf of the Sheriff's Office, thank you for all that you do,” stated Sheriff Graff.