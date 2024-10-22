Genesee County Medicare recipients to receive new cards due to data breach

Press Release:

Genesee County residents who receive Medicare should look out for new Medicare cards in the mail in the coming weeks. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued these new cards after a cybersecurity breach affected nearly one million beneficiaries nationwide. If you were one of the individuals affected, you will receive a new card in the mail.

The new cards will include a different Medicare number to protect personal information. It is important to know that this is a legitimate process, and you do not need to take any action to receive your new card. However, please be aware of potential scams during this time.

Important Reminders:

No One Will Call You for Your Medicare Number: Medicare will not contact you to verify your new Medicare number or request personal information. If you receive such a call, it is likely a scam.

Protect Your Personal Information: Do not share your Medicare number or any other personal information unless you have initiated contact with a trusted source.

Genesee County Office for the Aging is Here to Help:

If you have questions about the new cards or need assistance, the Genesee County Office for the Aging is available to support you. Visit us at 2 Bank Street, Batavia, contact us at 585-343-1611 or go to geneseeny.gov/ofa.

Stay vigilant, and if you have concerns about your Medicare coverage or card, you can also contact Medicare directly at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).