Genesee County OFA announces distribution of farmers market coupons

Press Release:

The Genesee County Office for the Aging (OFA) is pleased to announce the distribution schedule of Farmer's Market Coupons. These coupons allow eligible older adults to access fresh, locally-grown produce at participating farmers' markets.

To qualify, individuals must be 60 years or older and have an income at or below $2,322 per month for a one-person household, $3,152 per month for a two-person household, or $3,981 per month for a three-person household.

The OFA encourages all eligible seniors to take advantage of these opportunities. If you reside in senior housing, please look for a flyer at your location with specific details on when the Office for the Aging will visit.

The schedule for July 2024 is as follows:

Tuesday, July 2: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Office for the Aging, 2 Bank St., Batavia

Friday, July 5: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Genesee Country Farmers’ Market, School St., Batavia

Saturday, July 6: 9 - 11 a.m. at Le Roy Farmers’ Market, Trigon Park, Le Roy

Thursday, July 11: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Office for the Aging, 2 Bank St., Batavia

Friday, July 12: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Genesee Country Farmers’ Market, School St., Batavia

Monday, July 15: 4 - 6 p.m. at Corfu Farmers’ Market, Corfu Presbyterian Church Parking Lot

Friday, July 19: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Genesee Country Farmers’ Market, School St., Batavia

Saturday, July 20: 9 - 11 a.m. at Le Roy Farmers’ Market, Trigon Park, Le Roy

Thursday, July 25: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Office for the Aging, 2 Bank St., Batavia

Friday, July 26: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Genesee Country Farmers’ Market, School St., Batavia

Wednesday, July 31: 2 - 4 p.m. at Office for the Aging, 2 Bank St., Batavia

For any questions or further information, please contact the Genesee County Office for the Aging at 585-

343-1611.