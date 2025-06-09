Genesee County Office for the Aging releases July schedule for farmers’ market coupon distribution

Press Release:

The Genesee County Office for the Aging has released its Farmers’ Market Coupon Distribution Schedule for the month of July.

For residents living in senior housing, a flyer will be posted at each location announcing the specific date the Office for the Aging will be on-site.

Community Distribution Schedule:

Tuesday, July 1 - Office for the Aging, 2 Bank St., Batavia, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 5 - Le Roy Farmers’ Market, Trigon Park, Le Roy, 9 to 11 a.m.

Tuesday, July 8 - Genesee Country Farmers’ Market, Between Center and Jackson Street, Batavia, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, July 10 - Office for the Aging, 2 Bank St., Batavia, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Friday, July 11 - Genesee Country Farmers’ Market, Between Center and Jackson Street, Batavia, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, July 15 - Bergen Harvest Market, 1 Hickory Way, Hickory Park, Bergen, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 16 - Office for the Aging, 2 Bank St., Batavia, 2 to 4 p.m.

Friday, July 18 - Genesee Country Farmers’ Market, Between Center and Jackson Street, Batavia, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 19 - Le Roy Farmers’ Market, Trigon Park, Le Roy, 9 to 11 a.m.

Friday, July 25 - Genesee Country Farmers’ Market, Between Center and Jackson Street, Batavia, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday, July 28 - Office for the Aging, 2 Bank St., Batavia, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday, July 28 - Corfu Farmers’ Market, Corfu Presbyterian Church Parking Lot, 4 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 31 - Office for the Aging, 2 Bank St., Batavia, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.