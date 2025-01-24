Genesee County Office for the Aging seeks advisory council members

Press Release:

The Genesee County Office for the Aging (OFA) is inviting dedicated individuals to join its Advisory Council and play a role in shaping programs and services for older adults in the community.

The OFA is seeking representation from both community members and service providers.

Community Members: Residents of Genesee County aged 60 and older, including minorities and individuals with economic or social needs, are encouraged to participate.

Service Providers: Professionals from agencies such as Social Security, healthcare, and other related organizations are also welcome to apply.

By joining the Advisory Council, members will have the opportunity to share their voice, advocate for older adults, and help improve services across the county.

The OFA is particularly seeking members from different municipalities to ensure countywide representation.

For more information or to apply, please contact the Genesee County Office for the Aging at 585-343-1611 or visit this link to apply.