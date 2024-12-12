Genesee County Parks eliminates lottery process for pavilion reservations in 2025

Press Release:

The Genesee County Parks Department is excited to announce updates to its reservation process for park shelters and pavilions at Genesee County Park and Forest and DeWitt Recreation Area.

The department launched an online reservation system last year and, with its success, has decided to discontinue the traditional mail-in lottery system.

Starting January 1, park reservations for 2025 will open to the public. Visitors can reserve their preferred date and location online at https://bit.ly/GenCoParksReserve or in person via a paper form at the Genesee County Highway Department at 153 Cedar Street, Batavia.

Reservation Details:

Online Reservations: Visitors can use the online platform to secure their reservations quickly and conveniently.

In-Person Reservations: Reservations can be made in person at the Genesee County Highway Department at 153 Cedar Street, Batavia. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eliminated Lottery System: Reservations will be confirmed immediately upon payment, simplifying the process.

“We are thrilled to provide both online and in-person reservation options for 2025,” said Timothy J. Hens, Genesee County Public Works Commissioner. “The elimination of the lottery system and the addition of these flexible options will make planning park visits easier and more efficient for everyone.”

For more information or assistance, please call 585-344-8508, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.