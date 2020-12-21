December 21, 2020 - 8:55pm
Genesee County records its 20th COVID-related death, active cases climb to 342
Press release:
- Genesee County received 159 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Byron, Corfu, Darien, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield, Pavilion and Stafford.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
- One hundred and 12 of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Fourteen of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- Twenty-eight of the new positive cases are residents at New York State Veterans Home at Batavia.
- Two of the new positive cases are residents at the Le Roy Village Green.
- We are saddened to report the loss of a resident of the Batavia VA Medical Center. The individual was over 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends during this very difficult time.
- Orleans County received 76 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Carlton, Clarendon, Gaines, Kendall, Murray, Ridgeway, Shelby and Yates.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s.
- Eight of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Seventy-two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Six of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- One of the new positives is a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
- Two of the new positives are inmates of the Orleans Correctional Facility.
- We are saddened to report the loss of an Orleans County community member. The individual was over 65. We do not provide any further information to protect the privacy of the individual and their family. Our deepest condolences to the family and friends during this very difficult time.