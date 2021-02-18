February 18, 2021 - 5:17pm
Genesee County reports five COVID-19 cases since yesterday
posted by Press Release in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
o Genesee County received 5 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 20’s, 40’s and 50’s.
- 1 of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been removed from the isolation list.
- 14 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
- 1 of the new positive individuals is an inmate at the Buffalo Federal Detention center.
- Correction: We retracted one positive resident of the LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility that was determined to be a duplicate.
- Orleans County received 5 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 20’s, 30’s, 40’s and 60’s.
- 2 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized
- Orleans is unable to report the number of those who have recovered or the number of active positive cases. This data will be included in tomorrow’s update.
Comments