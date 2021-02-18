Local Matters

February 18, 2021 - 5:17pm

Genesee County reports five COVID-19 cases since yesterday

Press release:

o   Genesee County received 5 new positive cases of COVID-19.

  • The new positive cases reside in the:
    • West Region (Alabama, Darien, Pembroke)
    • Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
    • East Region (Bergen, Byron, LeRoy, Pavilion, Stafford)
  • The individuals are in their 20’s, 40’s and 50’s. 
  • 1 of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been removed from the isolation list. 
  • 14 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
  • 1 of the new positive individuals is an inmate at the Buffalo Federal Detention center.
  • Correction:  We retracted one positive resident of the LeRoy Village Green Residential Healthcare Facility that was determined to be a duplicate.

  • Orleans County received 5 new positive cases of COVID-19. 
  • The positive cases reside in the:
    • West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
    • Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
    • East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
  • The individuals are in their 20’s, 30’s, 40’s and 60’s.
  • 2 of the current positive individuals are hospitalized
  • Orleans is unable to report the number of those who have recovered or the number of active positive cases.  This data will be included in tomorrow’s update.

