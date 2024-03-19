Genesee County Retired Educators’ Association announces scholarship opportunity

Press Release:

The Genesee County Retired Educators’ Association (GCREA) awards at least one $500 scholarship each year.

This scholarship will be awarded either to a graduating Genesee County High School Senior who intends to enter, in some capacity, the field of education OR to an individual who is currently enrolled in an education program at an institution of higher learning.

Applications are available at Genesee County schools or from cmbonacquisti@gmail.com. Applications are due on April 1. The announcement of the winner will be made in May.