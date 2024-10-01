Genesee County’s eclipse initiative wins New York State tourism excellence award

Press Release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce that the GeneSEEtheEclipse program has received an Excellence Award from the New York State Tourism Industry Association. The Tourism Excellence Awards ceremony was held in Saratoga Springs on September 12.

The Tourism Excellence Awards celebrate the most creative and successful campaigns, publications, individuals, and projects from across the state.

“For fourteen months leading up to April 8, our Chamber team was engaged within our community, informing and inspiring residents, community leaders, and area businesses that a significant once-in-a-lifetime event was going to occur. Our community fully rallied around our beloved “Genny The Cow” and the full GeneSEEtheEclipse initiative. Over eighty eclipse-related special events and promotions were created by hundreds of community members representing civic groups, organizations, and area businesses. We thank our community and share this honor with all of you,” said Brian Cousins, Chamber President.

“Although the day was unfortunately overcast, it was still a truly spectacular experience. Visitors from around the world traveled here and watched alongside our residents, and did experience the eerie temperature drop and see the sky become dark, mid-day for 3 minutes and 42 seconds,” said Kelly Rapone, Tourism Marketing Director. “We would like to thank all of our community members who joined in to commemorate this historic event for our residents,” she said.