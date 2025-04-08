Genesee County Safe Harbour hosts 'Sunrise Breakfast' to raise awareness on May 7

Press Release:

To bring awareness to sex and labor trafficking, Genesee County Safe Harbour will host a “Sunrise Breakfast” on Wednesday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Main Street 56 Theatre (City Centre, 56 Main St, Batavia).

This free event is open to the public and aims to enhance awareness and contribute to the prevention of sex and labor trafficking in our county.

Event Highlights:

Free breakfast catered by Alabama Hotel

Keynote Speakers: Kait Gannon- Survivor, Advocate, Podcaster, Medical Social Worker & Mother accompanied with Laurie Krull- LCSW-R Clinical Social Worker, Podcaster, & Healer.

Kait & Laurie will discuss, “The Ugly Truth About the Girl Next Door”.

Opening & Closing Remarks- Presented by the Genesee County Youth Bureau and the Genesee County Safe Harbour.

Registration:

This event is free to attend, and breakfast will be provided at no cost. Registration is required to attend as seating is limited. All RSVPs are due to the Genesee County Youth Bureau by Friday, April 25. To register, please contact Genesee County Youth Bureau at Genesee.Youthbureau@dfa.state.ny.us or 585-344-3960.

For additional information, contact Genesee County Youth Bureau at Genesee.Youthbureau@dfa.state.ny.us or (585)344-3960.