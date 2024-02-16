Genesee County sets senior tax exemptions public hearing for Feb. 28, deadline to file is March 1

Press Release:

The Genesee County Legislature is considering a resolution to increase the income

levels for senior exemptions for residents aged 65 and over. If approved, this change will come into effect on March 1, 2024, the change to affect the 2025 County taxes. A public hearing set on Feb. 28 at the Old County Courthouse at 7 Main St. in Batavia will be held to collect resident feedback.

The proposed adjustment aims to benefit homeowners whose income falls within the new income parameters with qualifying household income up to $32,200. The previous income parameters were up to a maximum of $24,900. Genesee County encourages eligible individuals to apply now to their local assessor before the March 1 deadline. There are only a few weeks for newly qualifying individuals to apply to receive the exemption for the 2024 assessment rolls. We encourage you to act now if you believe that you may qualify under the proposed new income threshold.

It's important to note that individuals who have already applied and been confirmed by their assessor that they are receiving the exemption for the 2024 assessment rolls do not need to reapply. For anyone who would now qualify under the proposed income threshold that either has not yet applied for the exemption or was previously denied because your income exceeded the prior limit and now you would qualify, please make sure to file an exemption application with your local assessor by the March 1 deadline.

Income guidelines for eligibility include various sources such as social security and retirement benefits, interest, dividends, net capital gains, net rental income, net income from self-employment, salaries, and earnings.

Forms and additional guidelines for income and other requirements can be accessed through the following links:

- Form RP-467 Application for Partial Tax Exemption for Real Property of Senior Citizens

- Instructions for Form RP-467 Application for Senior Citizens Exemption



- Senior Citizens Exemption Overview (Department of Taxation and Finance)

We do acknowledge that this is a tight time frame for applications to be submitted, we greatly appreciate our local assessors for taking the extra time to speak with homeowners and process the additional applications.

For more information or assistance, please contact the Genesee County Real Property Office at: (585) 344-2550 ext 2219 or ext 2215.