Genesee County Sheriff’s civil/records office closed Thursday

Press Release:

The Civil/Records Office at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, 165 Park Road, Batavia, will be closed tomorrow, November 14, for an important, off-site training. It will resume normal operations at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, November 15.

Online services are available at https://www.geneseeny.gov/Department-Content/Sheriffs-Office/Civil-Bureau or https://www.geneseeny.gov/Department-Content/Sheriffs-Office/Sheriff-Records for many common requests and transactions.

This closure is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the office, ensuring that staff members are fully equipped with the latest tools and knowledge to serve the community.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate the community’s understanding as we invest in the professional development of our staff to better serve you,” said Sheriff Sheron.