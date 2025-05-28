Genesee County Sheriff’s Office teen academy deadline approaching, apply by June 1

Press Release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will be holding its sixth annual Teen Academy July 7 – 11, at Genesee Community College. Posters and flyers have been posted at Genesee County Schools, and the June 1 deadline to apply is less than a week away. There is no charge to attend the academy.

“Partnering with GCC allows Teen Academy participants to utilize the college’s criminal justice facilities, which includes a 9-1-1 dispatch console simulator and a firearms simulator. This one-week academy is a structured program that affords students the opportunity to gain insight into daily responsibilities of a Deputy Sheriff, law enforcement training and to learn what a career in law enforcement entails. It is our hope that teens will build confidence while learning good decision-making and leadership skills,” stated Sheriff Graff.

Academy instructors are experienced Deputy Sheriffs who will discuss day-to-day operations of the Sheriff’s Office.

Participants will also:

visit the County Jail, 911 Emergency Services Dispatch Center, and Sheriff’s Office

observe displays of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), Hostage Negotiation, K-9 Unit, and Evidence Recovery

be provided insight into motor vehicle accident reconstruction

participate in daily physical fitness runs, defensive tactics, and team-building exercises

participate in a classroom setting and learn about the NYS Penal Laws and Vehicle & Traffic Laws

participate in mock traffic stops and DWI procedures

Qualified candidates will be selected for an interview screening process if they meet the following requirements:

must be entering grades 10-12 at the time of application submission

must be in good academic standing with little to no disciplinary issues

must be able to participate in physical fitness activities

must have a positive attitude

must have their parents’ permission

For more information, photos, or to obtain an application, contact Deputy Joshua Brabon at 585-345-3000, extension 3230.