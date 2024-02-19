Genesee County Sheriff's Office Jail Bureau graduates corrections officers

Press Release:

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron Jr. announces the graduation of Correction Officers Ian A. Sanfratello, Aaron M. Spring, and William H. Steavens today from the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy’s 27th Basic Course for Correction Officers.

At the top of the class was C.O. Sanfratello who received the Academic Excellence and Joseph E. Steblein Memorial awards. Joseph E. Steblein was the first director of the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy. This memorial award is presented to the individual who demonstrates overall excellence in all areas of training and is selected by the instructors of the academy.

The 247-hour course included training in effective communications, essential services, use of force, NYS Penal Law, Criminal Procedure Law, Inmate Transportation, Firearms, Pepper Spray, Taser and Defensive Tactics, and other topics pertaining to corrections.

“Congratulations to all three of these Correction Officers. We look forward to your future in Corrections at the Genesee County Jail,” stated Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr.