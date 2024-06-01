Genesee County Spartans open season this Saturday against visiting Lockport

Press release:

The Genesee County Spartans open their Northeastern Football Alliance semipro season this Saturday afternoon against the visiting Lockport Wildcats.

Kickoff for the “Iron Reps Gym Night” contest is scheduled for 5 o’clock at the Pembroke Town Park field on Route 77.

Head Coach Harry Rascoe said he feels good about the team’s chances this season. He bases his optimism on what he’s seen in practice and the squad’s 34-6 victory over Auburn in a scrimmage game a couple of weeks ago.

“We’re looking for big games from our quarterbacks, Alex Rood and Corey Turpin, and for the defense to put pressure on Lockport’s QB, Willie Fair,” Rascoe said. “Willie (who is listed at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds) is a great quarterback with a great arm. If we stay disciplined and win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, we’ll be OK.”

Steve and Christy Deleo, owners of Iron Reps Gym in Le Roy, will take part in the coin toss. The Deleo family has signed on as “silver” sponsors of the Spartans.

“Bronze” level sponsors this season are House of Bounce, Wescott Motors, T.F. Brown’s Restaurant and Get Sealed. Additional supporters are Extended Sound, TJ Henderson, Perfect Piece LLC, WBTA, Ri-Dans, and Go Art!

The team was supposed to have an eight-game schedule, but it has been cut to six due to the East Coast Blue Devils not playing in the league this season. Rascoe said the Spartans may pick up another match along the way and is also hoping that a playoff game is in the mix.

Tickets are $5 per person and free for kids 11 and under.

Genesee County Spartans’ schedule:

June 1 Lockport Wildcats

June 8 at Rochester Chargers

June 22 at Watertown Red & Black

June 29 Rochester Chargers

July 13 at Lockport Wildcats

July 20 Ithaca Warriors

All home games will be at Pembroke Town Park.