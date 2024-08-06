Genesee County Spartans playoff game Saturday

Press release:

Last Saturday’s, August 3, Rochester Chargers at Genesee County Spartans’ game has been canceled, meaning that the Northeastern Football Alliance squad will have a long layoff before its semifinal playoff game on Aug. 10.

Head Coach Harry Rascoe announced that the Rochester team has decided not to travel to Genesee County after being eliminated from playoff contention last weekend.

The Spartans will receive a forfeit victory, raising its final regular season record to 6-2 and overall mark to 7-2.

Lockport went undefeated in the semipro league’s Western Conference and will host the semifinal playoff match against the Spartans at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10. That game will be played at Outwater Memorial Park, 125 Outwater Drive, Lockport.

The semifinal winner will advance to the championship match, likely against the Eastern Conference-leading Southern Tier Stallions, on Aug. 17.