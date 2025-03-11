Genesee County to host 'Healing Community' awareness event for National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Press Release:

In recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Genesee County will host "Healing Community, A Community Awareness Event" on Monday, April 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church (238 Vine St, Batavia). This free event is open to the public and aims to honor victims and survivors, raise awareness about victim services, and strengthen community support.

The 2025 national theme, "Kinship: Connecting & Healing," highlights the importance of community connections in the healing process for victims and survivors.

Event Highlights:

Honor Guard & Bagpipe Ceremony – A solemn tribute to victims and survivors.

Keynote Speaker: Linda Dynel – Author of Leaving Dorian: A Memoir of Hope and its sequel Finding Krissy: A Memoir of Survival, Dynel’s powerful story explores resilience in the face of intimate partner violence.

Panel Discussion: "How Do I Get Help?" – Local organizations will share insights into the support and services available for victims.

Opening & Closing Remarks – Presented by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and the Genesee County District Attorney’s Office.

Registration & Award Nominations:

This event is free to attend and lunch will be provided at no cost. Registration is required to secure a spot and select a lunch option. Registration can be completed here https://qrco.de/GCVRW.

The Crime Victims’ Rights Week committee also invites you to submit a nomination for one or more of the following three awards: The Outstanding Volunteer Service Award, the Courage & Resilience Award, and the Crime Victim Service Award. The nomination form can be submitted here https://qrco.de/GCVRWA.

For additional information, contact Genesee Justice at (585) 815-7821 or visit www.geneseeny.gov/cvrw.