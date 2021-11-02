Genesee County to shine a (green) light on the challenges faced by veterans of all military conflicts

Press release:

In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Genesee County announced that the Old County Courthouse at 7 Main St. would be illuminated green from Nov. 7-13 as part of Operation Green Light.

This is a new collaborative initiative to support veterans of all military conflicts, with a special emphasis on the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, and to raise awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

The collaborative was developed by the NYS Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association.

“While the ending of the war in Afghanistan has refocused Americans’ attention on the immense sacrifice of America’s service men and women, it has also brought significant stress to many of the veterans who served in that conflict,” said Legislature Chair Rochelle M. Stein. “We wanted to do something special this year to reach out to our veterans and let them know, that their service mattered and that we are grateful.”

In addition to lighting county buildings, residents are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends.

By shining a green light, we let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported. While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day (November 7th-13th), participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round.

Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

“Operation Green Light is an opportunity to support our veterans and raise awareness about the challenges they face and say that if you’re a vet and your struggling, please reach out for assistance,” said NYSAC President Martha (Marte) Sauebrey. “We encourage everyone to join with us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also to reach out the vets in your life to check in and let them know that you’re with them and that you have their back.”

Information and Resources available for Veterans please contact:

Veterans Service Agency, Genesee County Building #2, 3837 West Main Street Road, Batavia, NY 14020. Phone: 585-815-7905. Fax: 585-345-3085

Email: [email protected]. Website: https://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/veterans/index.php