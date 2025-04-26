Genesee County unveils updated barn quilt trail brochure and website, showcasing one of New York’s largest outdoor art displays

Press Release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the release of a newly updated Barn Quilt Trail brochure and companion website, enhancing the way locals and visitors can experience one of the largest collections of hand-painted barn quilts in New York State.

Created by Le Roy Historian Lynne Belluscio and the Le Roy Historical Society, the self-guided driving tour now features nearly 120 barn quilts throughout Le Roy and the surrounding countryside. The updated brochure and interactive website at LeRoyBarnQuilt.org offer full-color photos, quilt stories, and four scenic driving routes that guide travelers through the rural beauty and charm of Genesee County.

“Folks really like the new brochures and are amazed at all the new barn quilts that have gone up recently,” said Belluscio. “Even local people who thought they had seen them all are going back out to find the new ones. They also enjoy using the barcode to learn more about the stories behind each quilt. We hope folks will see the billboard on the Thruway, take Exit 47, and enjoy the rural byways. Now’s a great time to look for them before the leaves come out—and of course, we hope they’ll stop to have something to eat while they’re in town.”

The Barn Quilt Trail began in 2011 as a bicentennial project for the Town of Le Roy and has since grown into a beloved regional attraction. Barn quilts now adorn barns, garages, homes, and other structures, each one a piece of public art that shares a unique story rooted in family heritage, community spirit, and local pride.

These updated trail materials celebrate that storytelling tradition while making the experience more accessible and engaging for travelers seeking authentic, heritage-rich adventures. Barn quilt trails have become a hallmark of rural tourism, and in Le Roy, they represent a deep connection to agriculture, art, and history.

Printed brochures are available locally at the Genesee County Visitor Center (8276 Park Road, Batavia) and at many Le Roy locations, including:

Crocker’s Ace Hardware, Attic to Basement, Le Roy Post Office, Woodward Library, Le Roy Historical Society, Town and Village Offices, JELL-O Museum, No Finer Diner, Frost Ridge Campground, Timberline Campground, Genesee Country Campground, Tracy B’s Microbrewery, and Pully’s Farm Market.