Genesee County Youth Bureau launches 'Caught Being Good' program to help reward positive behavior

Press Release:

The Genesee County Youth Bureau is proud to announce its new program, Caught Being Good, which was recently launched this November.

This new program is designed to further enhance the ability of our School Resource Officers (SROs) to build positive relationships with our youth. Positive reinforcement helps to increase the likelihood of positive behavior reoccurring.

This year, participating schools include Alexander Middle-High School, Batavia Middle and Batavia High Schools, Byron-Bergen Jr/Sr High School, Elba Jr/Sr High School, Pavilion Jr/Sr High School, Pembroke Intermediate and Pembroke Jr/Sr High School, Oakfield-Alabama Middle-High School, St. Paul Lutheran, and GV BOCES.

Vouchers have been distributed to all participating schools. Any additional schools that wish to join the program can contact Genesee County Youth Bureau to enroll.

Local businesses have paired with the Genesee County Youth Bureau to donate the vouchers to schools. Students who are “Caught Being Good” will be awarded with a voucher from their SRO to redeem at local business.